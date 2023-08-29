On Tuesday, Karolina Pliskova (No. 25 in the world) meets Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 167) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 match versus Ruse (+175), Pliskova is favored with -225 odds.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Elena-Gabriela Ruse -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.2

Karolina Pliskova vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Pliskova was beaten by No. 20-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

Ruse will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 111-ranked Dayana Yastremska in the qualifying round on Friday.

Pliskova has played 47 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.7 games per match.

Pliskova has played 20.3 games per match in her 38 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Ruse has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 54.2% of those games.

Ruse has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.1 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 54.3% of games.

This is the first time that Pliskova and Ruse have matched up in the last five years.

