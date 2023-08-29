Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Katie Boulter and Diane Parry go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
Tune in to ESPN to see Boulter and Parry take the court.
Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Boulter vs. Parry Matchup Info
- In her most recent match on August 12, 2023, Boulter advanced past Maria Camila Osorio Serrano via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Parry was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Linda Noskova.
- Boulter and Parry went head to head in the qualifying round at the BNP Paribas Open on March 6, 2023. Boulter won the match 6-4, 6-2.
- Boulter and Parry have squared off in two total sets, with Boulter taking two sets and Parry coming out on top in zero of them.
- Boulter has bested Parry in 18 total games between them, taking 12 games (66.7%) against Parry's six.
Boulter vs. Parry Odds and Probabilities
|Katie Boulter
|Diane Parry
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.9
