The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Katie Boulter and Diane Parry go head to head at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Boulter vs. Parry Matchup Info

In her most recent match on August 12, 2023, Boulter advanced past Maria Camila Osorio Serrano via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.

In her most recent match in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, Parry was defeated 3-6, 1-6 versus Linda Noskova.

Boulter and Parry went head to head in the qualifying round at the BNP Paribas Open on March 6, 2023. Boulter won the match 6-4, 6-2.

Boulter and Parry have squared off in two total sets, with Boulter taking two sets and Parry coming out on top in zero of them.

Boulter has bested Parry in 18 total games between them, taking 12 games (66.7%) against Parry's six.

Boulter vs. Parry Odds and Probabilities

Katie Boulter Diane Parry -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

