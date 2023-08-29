In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Diane Parry (ranked No. 88) faces Katie Boulter (No. 61).

Boulter has -200 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 over Parry (+155).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 66.7% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Diane Parry -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Katie Boulter vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Boulter was defeated by No. 67-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, 6-4, 6-7, 0-1, in the qualifying round.

In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Parry was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 52-ranked Linda Noskova, 3-6, 1-6.

Boulter has played 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match.

Boulter has played 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Parry has averaged 21.6 games per match in her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.1% of the games.

Through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, Parry has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 43.7% of those games.

In the one match between Boulter and Parry dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open qualifying round, Boulter came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

Boulter has clinched two sets against Parry (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Parry's zero.

Boulter has won 12 games (66.7% win rate) versus Parry, who has claimed six games.

In one match between Boulter and Parry, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.