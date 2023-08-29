On Tuesday, Kyle Higashioka (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .227.

Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (26 of 71), with two or more RBI six times (8.5%).

He has scored in 19 of 71 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .216 AVG .237 .264 OBP .273 .464 SLG .342 12 XBH 6 6 HR 3 15 RBI 17 30/7 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0

