USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Liudmila Samsonova and Claire Liu will collide on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can watch along on ESPN as Liu looks to knock out Samsonova.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Samsonova vs. Liu Matchup Info

Samsonova last competed on August 15, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the match finished in a 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 loss to No. 50-ranked Linda Noskova .

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open, Liu lost 2-6, 2-6 against Iga Swiatek.

Samsonova and Liu competed in the Round of 32 at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open on February 7, 2023. Samsonova won the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Samsonova has bested Liu in three total sets, taking two sets (66.7%) against Liu's one.

In 23 total games, Samsonova has the upper hand, taking the win in 15 of them, while Liu has taken eight.

Samsonova vs. Liu Odds and Probabilities

Liudmila Samsonova Claire Liu -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.