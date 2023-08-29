Claire Liu (No. 69) will face Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Samsonova has -650 odds to secure a win versus Liu (+400).

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Liudmila Samsonova Claire Liu -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 62.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.2

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Claire Liu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her last match), Samsonova was defeated by Linda Noskova 6-2, 3-6, 1-6.

Liu most recently played on July 27, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the BNP Paribas Poland Open and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

In her 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Samsonova has played an average of 21.4 games.

Samsonova has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.1 games per match.

Liu is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.

Liu has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 47.6% of those games.

On February 7, 2023, Samsonova and Liu met in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 32. Samsonova took home the win 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

In three total sets against one another, Samsonova has won two, while Liu has secured one.

Samsonova has the advantage in 23 total games versus Liu, taking 15 of them.

Samsonova and Liu have played one time, averaging 23.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

