A match between Lloyd Harris (No. 177) and Guido Pella (No. 203) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch ESPN to take in the action as Harris attempts to hold off Pella.

Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Harris vs. Pella Matchup Info

Harris is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Generali Open (his last tournament), Pella was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 64-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 2-6, 4-6.

Harris hasn't gone toe to toe with Pella in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Harris vs. Pella Odds and Probabilities

Lloyd Harris Guido Pella -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

