Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Lloyd Harris (No. 177) and Guido Pella (No. 203) is on tap for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
You can watch ESPN to take in the action as Harris attempts to hold off Pella.
Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Harris vs. Pella Matchup Info
- Harris is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the Generali Open (his last tournament), Pella was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 64-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 2-6, 4-6.
- Harris hasn't gone toe to toe with Pella in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Harris vs. Pella Odds and Probabilities
|Lloyd Harris
|Guido Pella
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.1
