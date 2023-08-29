In a match slated for Tuesday, Guido Pella (No. 203 in rankings) will meet Lloyd Harris (No. 177) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -225 odds, Harris is favored over Pella (+175) in this matchup.

Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 69.2% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Guido Pella -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Lloyd Harris vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

Harris is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Generali Open (his previous tournament), Pella was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 64-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, 2-6, 4-6.

Through 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Harris has played 26.6 games per match (42.3 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.4% of them.

Through nine matches over the past year on hard courts, Harris has played 27.3 games per match (45.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.2% of them.

In his 21 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Pella is averaging 28.5 games per match (40.2 in best-of-five matches) and winning 47.7% of those games.

In five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Pella has averaged 27.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 47.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Harris and Pella have not competed against each other.

