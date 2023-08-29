USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Lucia Bronzetti and Barbora Krejcikova will meet on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can watch Bronzetti look to take down Krejcikova on ESPN.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Bronzetti vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info

Bronzetti is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 77-ranked Diane Parry, 2-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

In her last match on August 21, 2023, Krejcikova was defeated 4-6, 1-6 against Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

Bronzetti hasn't gone toe to toe with Krejcikova in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Bronzetti vs. Krejcikova Odds and Probabilities

Lucia Bronzetti Barbora Krejcikova +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

