Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Lucia Bronzetti and Barbora Krejcikova will meet on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can watch Bronzetti look to take down Krejcikova on ESPN.
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Bronzetti vs. Krejcikova Matchup Info
- Bronzetti is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 77-ranked Diane Parry, 2-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.
- In her last match on August 21, 2023, Krejcikova was defeated 4-6, 1-6 against Clara Tauson in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.
- Bronzetti hasn't gone toe to toe with Krejcikova in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Bronzetti vs. Krejcikova Odds and Probabilities
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+350
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|35.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.9
