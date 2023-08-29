No. 76-ranked Lucia Bronzetti will take on No. 12 Barbora Krejcikova in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Bronzetti (+350), Krejcikova is the favorite with -550 odds.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Barbora Krejcikova +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 35.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.9

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

Bronzetti came up short 2-6, 2-6 against Diane Parry in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

Krejcikova last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land and was defeated 4-6, 1-6 by No. 90-ranked Clara Tauson.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Bronzetti has played 21.2 games per match and won 44.4% of them.

Through 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Bronzetti has played 23.1 games per match and won 39.8% of them.

In her 51 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Krejcikova is averaging 20.3 games per match while winning 56.0% of those games.

Krejcikova has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 56.4% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Bronzetti and Krejcikova have not played against each other.

