Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Marc-Andrea Huesler and Hubert Hurkacz at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

ESPN will show this Huesler versus Hurkacz matchup.

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Huesler vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Huesler is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

Hurkacz is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Huesler and Hurkacz have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Huesler vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities

Marc-Andrea Huesler Hubert Hurkacz +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 35.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.6

