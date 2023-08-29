Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Marc-Andrea Huesler and Hubert Hurkacz at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
ESPN will show this Huesler versus Hurkacz matchup.
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Huesler vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
- Huesler is coming off a loss to No. 57-ranked Richard Gasquet, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- Hurkacz is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 3-6 defeat to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at the Western & Southern Open.
- This is the first time that Huesler and Hurkacz have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Huesler vs. Hurkacz Odds and Probabilities
|Marc-Andrea Huesler
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+725
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|12.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|35.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.6
