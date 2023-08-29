In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Marc-Andrea Huesler (ranked No. 97) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17).

Hurkacz is favored (-1400) in this match, compared to the underdog Huesler, who is +725.

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 93.3% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Hubert Hurkacz +725 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 12.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 35.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.6

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights

Huesler came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Richard Gasquet in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on August 19, 2023, Hurkacz lost 6-2, 6-7, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open.

Huesler has played 27.0 games per match (47.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Huesler has played an average of 26.6 games (49.5 in best-of-five matches).

Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (41.4 in best-of-five matches) in his 60 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 52.3% of those games.

Hurkacz is averaging 28.6 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Huesler and Hurkacz have not met on the court.

