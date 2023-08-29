A match between Martina Trevisan (No. 58) and Yulia Putintseva (No. 78) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch on ESPN as Putintseva attempts to knock off Trevisan.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Martina Trevisan vs. Yulia Putintseva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Trevisan vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on August 21, 2023, Trevisan lost her most recent match, losing 1-6, 5-4 (retired) versus Peyton Stearns.

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Putintseva was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang, 1-6, 3-6.

Trevisan and Putintseva have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, and Putintseva was victorious, winning 6-3, 6-3.

Putintseva and Trevisan have matched up for two total sets, with Putintseva securing the win in two sets and Trevisan coming out on top in zero of them.

Putintseva and Trevisan have matched up for 18 games, and it's been Putintseva who has taken the upper hand, winning 12 of them. Trevisan has been victorious in six games.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Trevisan vs. Putintseva Odds and Probabilities

Martina Trevisan Yulia Putintseva +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.