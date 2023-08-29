Yulia Putintseva (No. 78) will meet Martina Trevisan (No. 58) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Against the underdog Trevisan (+105), Putintseva is favored (-135) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Martina Trevisan vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Martina Trevisan vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 57.4% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Yulia Putintseva +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Martina Trevisan vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In her last scheduled match on August 21, 2023, Trevisan advanced past Peyton Stearns via walkover at the Tennis in the Land.

Putintseva most recently played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 1-6, 3-6 by No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang.

Trevisan has played 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Trevisan has played 20.7 games per match and won 48.0% of them.

Putintseva is averaging 22.1 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.9% of those games.

Putintseva has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.8% of those games.

Trevisan and Putintseva have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 64. Putintseva was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 6-3.

Putintseva and Trevisan have played two total sets, with Putintseva securing two of them and Trevisan zero.

Putintseva has the upper hand in 18 total games versus Trevisan, capturing 12 of them.

Trevisan and Putintseva have faced off one time, averaging 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.