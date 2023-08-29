Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Maryna Zanevska and Aryna Sabalenka at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Sabalenka's match against Zanevska can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zanevska vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Zanevska came up short 1-6, 5-7 against Barbora Strycova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her last match).

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Sabalenka was defeated in the semifinals by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Zanevska and Sabalenka haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Zanevska vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Maryna Zanevska Aryna Sabalenka +1050 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 8.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 34.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.8

