Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Maryna Zanevska and Aryna Sabalenka at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Sabalenka's match against Zanevska can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zanevska vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- Zanevska came up short 1-6, 5-7 against Barbora Strycova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her last match).
- In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Sabalenka was defeated in the semifinals by No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Zanevska and Sabalenka haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Zanevska vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Maryna Zanevska
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+1050
|Odds to Win Match
|-3000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|8.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|34.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|65.8
