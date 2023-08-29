In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in rankings) will meet Maryna Zanevska (No. 112) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Sabalenka carries -3000 odds to claim a win against Zanevska (+1050).

Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 96.8% chance to win.

Maryna Zanevska Aryna Sabalenka +1050 Odds to Win Match -3000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 8.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 34.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 65.8

Maryna Zanevska vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Zanevska was defeated by Barbora Strycova, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 128.

In her last match on August 19, 2023, Sabalenka was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 versus Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open.

In her 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zanevska has played an average of 20.2 games.

Zanevska has played 15 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.6 games per match.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.2 games per match through her 65 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 58.0% of those games.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.3% of those games.

Zanevska and Sabalenka have not competed against each other since 2015.

