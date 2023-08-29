Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Max Purcell, the No. 43-ranked player, will battle Christopher O'Connell (ranked No. 69).
ESPN is the spot to tune in to watch Purcell and O'Connell take the court.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Purcell vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
- Purcell is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 6-7, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open.
- In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), O'Connell was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.
- Purcell and O'Connell haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Purcell vs. O'Connell Odds and Probabilities
|Max Purcell
|Christopher O'Connell
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.