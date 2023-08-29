In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Max Purcell, the No. 43-ranked player, will battle Christopher O'Connell (ranked No. 69).

ESPN is the spot to tune in to watch Purcell and O'Connell take the court.

Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Purcell vs. O'Connell Matchup Info

Purcell is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 6-7, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Winston-Salem Open.

In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), O'Connell was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.

Purcell and O'Connell haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Purcell vs. O'Connell Odds and Probabilities

Max Purcell Christopher O'Connell -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

