In the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, No. 43-ranked Max Purcell faces No. 69 Christopher O'Connell.

In the Round of 128, Purcell is favored over O'Connell, with -225 odds against the underdog's +170.

Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 69.2% chance to win.

Max Purcell Christopher O'Connell -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Max Purcell vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Purcell was eliminated by No. 35-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 6-7, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

In the Western & Southern Open (his most recent tournament), O'Connell was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-3, 6-7, 4-6.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Purcell has played 25.4 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 50.9% of them.

On hard courts, Purcell has played 22 matches over the past year, totaling 24.4 games per match (42.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 54.5% of games.

O'Connell has averaged 25.2 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 48 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.8% of the games.

In 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, O'Connell has averaged 24.9 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Purcell and O'Connell have played in the last five years.

