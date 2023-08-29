Na-Lae Han's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Marketa Vondrousova is set for Tuesday, August 29.

You can turn on ESPN to see Han attempt to hold off Vondrousova.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Han vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info

Han advanced past Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Han was eliminated by Mandlik (6-0, 1-6, 2-6) on August 5 in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, the National Bank Open.

Vondrousova most recently played on August 18, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-7, 1-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.

Han and Vondrousova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Han vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities

Na-Lae Han Marketa Vondrousova +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 33.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.