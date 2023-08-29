Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Na-Lae Han's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Marketa Vondrousova is set for Tuesday, August 29.
You can turn on ESPN to see Han attempt to hold off Vondrousova.
Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Han vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info
- Han advanced past Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 7-5 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Han was eliminated by Mandlik (6-0, 1-6, 2-6) on August 5 in the qualification round 1 of her last tournament, the National Bank Open.
- Vondrousova most recently played on August 18, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 6-7, 1-6 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.
- Han and Vondrousova haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Han vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities
|Na-Lae Han
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+1100
|Odds to Win Match
|-5000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|98.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|33.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.4
