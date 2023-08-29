Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Na-Lae Han (ranked No. 241) faces Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9).
Vondrousova has -5000 odds to claim a win against Han (+1100).
Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 98.0% chance to win.
|Na-Lae Han
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+1100
|Odds to Win Match
|-5000
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2500
|8.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|98.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.8%
|33.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.4
Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights
- By defeating No. 154-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, Han advanced to the Round of 128.
- Vondrousova is coming off a 6-7, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.
- Han has played 12 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.
- On hard courts, Han has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.
- Vondrousova has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 58.2% of those games.
- Through 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, Vondrousova has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 57.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Han and Vondrousova have not matched up on the court.
