In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Na-Lae Han (ranked No. 241) faces Marketa Vondrousova (No. 9).

Vondrousova has -5000 odds to claim a win against Han (+1100).

Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 98.0% chance to win.

Na-Lae Han Marketa Vondrousova +1100 Odds to Win Match -5000 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 98.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 33.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.4

Na-Lae Han vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 154-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 6-3, 7-5 on Friday, Han advanced to the Round of 128.

Vondrousova is coming off a 6-7, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.

Han has played 12 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 22.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Han has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.

Vondrousova has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 58.2% of those games.

Through 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, Vondrousova has averaged 20.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 57.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Han and Vondrousova have not matched up on the court.

