The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Luca van Assche, the No. 64-ranked player, matching up with Nicolas Jarry, the No. 25-ranked player.

You can watch as Jarry attempts to knock out van Assche on ESPN.

Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jarry vs. van Assche Matchup Info

In his last scheduled match on August 16, 2023, Jarry made it past Alexei Popyrin via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.

In his most recent match on August 22, 2023, van Assche was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Jarry and van Assche haven't played each other in the last five years.

Jarry vs. van Assche Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Luca van Assche -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

