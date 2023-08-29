Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Luca van Assche, the No. 64-ranked player, matching up with Nicolas Jarry, the No. 25-ranked player.
You can watch as Jarry attempts to knock out van Assche on ESPN.
Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Jarry vs. van Assche Matchup Info
- In his last scheduled match on August 16, 2023, Jarry made it past Alexei Popyrin via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.
- In his most recent match on August 22, 2023, van Assche was defeated 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.
- Jarry and van Assche haven't played each other in the last five years.
Jarry vs. van Assche Odds and Probabilities
|Nicolas Jarry
|Luca van Assche
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
