Nicolas Jarry (No. 25 ranking) will face Luca van Assche (No. 64) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Jarry is getting -225 odds to claim a win against van Assche (+170).

Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 69.2% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Luca van Assche -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on August 16, 2023, Jarry advanced past Alexei Popyrin via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.

van Assche is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

Jarry has played 56 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (35.9 in best-of-five matches).

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jarry has played an average of 24.1 games (32.0 in best-of-five matches).

van Assche has averaged 25.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.

Through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 28.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.5% of those games.

Jarry and van Assche have not matched up against each other since 2015.

