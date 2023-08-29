Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Nicolas Jarry (No. 25 ranking) will face Luca van Assche (No. 64) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Jarry is getting -225 odds to claim a win against van Assche (+170).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Nicolas Jarry
|Luca van Assche
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Nicolas Jarry vs. Luca van Assche Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on August 16, 2023, Jarry advanced past Alexei Popyrin via walkover at the Western & Southern Open.
- van Assche is coming off a 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 51-ranked Aleksandar Vukic in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- Jarry has played 56 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.0 games per match (35.9 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jarry has played an average of 24.1 games (32.0 in best-of-five matches).
- van Assche has averaged 25.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches) through his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 47.4% of the games.
- Through 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, van Assche has averaged 28.8 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.5% of those games.
- Jarry and van Assche have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.