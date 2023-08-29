Ons Jabeur's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Maria Camila Osorio Serrano is set for Tuesday, August 29.

You can turn on ESPN to see Osorio Serrano try to knock off Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Jabeur vs. Osorio Serrano Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2023 (her most recent match), Jabeur lost to Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 3-6.

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Osorio Serrano was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 49-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 5-7, 5-7.

In the lone matchup between Jabeur and Osorio Serrano in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at US Open, Jabeur came out on top, registering the 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Jabeur and Osorio Serrano have played two total sets, with Jabeur taking two sets and Osorio Serrano being victorious in zero of them.

Jabeur has gotten the better of Osorio Serrano in 13 total games between them, taking 12 games (92.3%) against Osorio Serrano's one.

Jabeur vs. Osorio Serrano Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

