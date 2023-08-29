Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 68) will face Ons Jabeur (No. 5) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

With -650 odds, Jabeur is the favorite against Osorio Serrano (+400) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 86.7% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Maria Camila Osorio Serrano -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ons Jabeur vs. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2023 (her most recent match), Jabeur was dropped by Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 3-6.

Osorio Serrano most recently played on August 13, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 5-7, 5-7 by No. 49-ranked Jasmine Paolini.

In her 42 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 21.0 games.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Jabeur has played 22.2 games per match and won 53.4% of them.

Osorio Serrano has averaged 22.0 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Osorio Serrano has averaged 22.9 games per match and 11.1 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.0% of those games.

In the lone match between Jabeur and Osorio Serrano dating back to 2015, in the US Open Round of 64, Jabeur won 6-0, 6-1.

In two sets between Jabeur and Osorio Serrano, Jabeur has yet to lose one.

Jabeur has defeated Osorio Serrano in 12 of 13 total games between them, good for a 92.3% win rate.

Osorio Serrano and Jabeur have faced off one time, and they have averaged 13 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.