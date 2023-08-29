The New York Yankees, including Oswald Peraza (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .139 with a double and nine walks.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.

In five games this season, Peraza has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (29.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .128 AVG .152 .244 OBP .317 .128 SLG .182 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 15/5 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings