Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Patricia Maria Tig's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Rebecca Marino is set for Tuesday, August 29.
You can see Tig try to hold off Marino on ESPN.
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Tig vs. Marino Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on August 20, 2023 (her last match), Tig lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 4-6.
- Marino is coming off a 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 54-ranked Emma Navarro in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.
- This is the first time that Tig and Marino have matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Tig vs. Marino Odds and Probabilities
|Patricia Maria Tig
|Rebecca Marino
|+525
|Odds to Win Match
|-900
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|16.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|27.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|72.8
