Patricia Maria Tig's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open versus Rebecca Marino is set for Tuesday, August 29.

You can see Tig try to hold off Marino on ESPN.

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Tig vs. Marino Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on August 20, 2023 (her last match), Tig lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova 1-6, 4-6.

Marino is coming off a 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 54-ranked Emma Navarro in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

This is the first time that Tig and Marino have matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Tig vs. Marino Odds and Probabilities

Patricia Maria Tig Rebecca Marino +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 27.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 72.8

