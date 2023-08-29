Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Rebecca Marino (No. 104 in the world) takes on Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
In the Round of 128, Marino is favored over Tig, with -900 odds compared to the underdog's +525.
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Marino has a 90.0% chance to win.
|Patricia Maria Tig
|Rebecca Marino
|+525
|Odds to Win Match
|-900
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|16.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|90.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|27.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|72.8
Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights
- Tig most recently played on August 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the match finished in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova .
- In her most recent match on August 13, 2023, Marino lost 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 versus Emma Navarro in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tig has played 17.4 games per match in her five matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Tig has played 18.0 games per match in her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Marino has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.3% of the games.
- Marino is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Tig and Marino have not competed against each other since 2015.
