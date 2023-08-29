On Tuesday, Rebecca Marino (No. 104 in the world) takes on Patricia Maria Tig in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In the Round of 128, Marino is favored over Tig, with -900 odds compared to the underdog's +525.

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Marino has a 90.0% chance to win.

Patricia Maria Tig Rebecca Marino +525 Odds to Win Match -900 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 27.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 72.8

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Patricia Maria Tig vs. Rebecca Marino Trends and Insights

Tig most recently played on August 20, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, and the match finished in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova .

In her most recent match on August 13, 2023, Marino lost 6-4, 0-6, 1-6 versus Emma Navarro in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open.

Tig has played 17.4 games per match in her five matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Tig has played 18.0 games per match in her four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Marino has averaged 22.8 games per match in her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.3% of the games.

Marino is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Tig and Marino have not competed against each other since 2015.

