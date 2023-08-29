Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Peyton Stearns' Round of 128 match in the US Open against Viktoriya Tomova is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.
Tune in to watch Stearns and Tomova on ESPN.
Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Stearns vs. Tomova Matchup Info
- Stearns was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Tomova went down 2-6, 4-6 against Tamara Korpatsch.
- Stearns hasn't faced Tomova in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
Stearns vs. Tomova Odds and Probabilities
|Peyton Stearns
|Viktoriya Tomova
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.9
