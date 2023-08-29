Peyton Stearns' Round of 128 match in the US Open against Viktoriya Tomova is on tap for Tuesday, August 29.

Tune in to watch Stearns and Tomova on ESPN.

Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stearns vs. Tomova Matchup Info

Stearns was defeated 6-7, 3-6 versus Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Tomova went down 2-6, 4-6 against Tamara Korpatsch.

Stearns hasn't faced Tomova in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Stearns vs. Tomova Odds and Probabilities

Peyton Stearns Viktoriya Tomova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

