In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, Viktoriya Tomova (ranked No. 82) faces Peyton Stearns (No. 59).

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Tomova (+175), Stearns is favored with -225 odds.

Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 69.2% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Viktoriya Tomova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Peyton Stearns vs. Viktoriya Tomova Trends and Insights

Stearns came up short 6-7, 3-6 against Caroline Garcia in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land (her last match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Tomova lost 2-6, 4-6 against Tamara Korpatsch.

In her 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stearns has played an average of 22.7 games.

Through 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Stearns has played 22.6 games per match and won 49.3% of them.

Tomova has averaged 21.4 games per match through her 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.5% of the games.

On hard courts, Tomova has played 19 matches and averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Stearns and Tomova have not met on the court.

