Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Qinwen Zheng and Nadia Podoroska will clash on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Zheng attempts to take down Podoroska.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Zheng vs. Podoroska Matchup Info
- Zheng is coming off a defeat to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Podoroska last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land and was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 by No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.
- This is the first time that Zheng and Podoroska have matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
Zheng vs. Podoroska Odds and Probabilities
|Qinwen Zheng
|Nadia Podoroska
|-400
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|80.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|60.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.