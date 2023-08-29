USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Qinwen Zheng and Nadia Podoroska will clash on Tuesday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Zheng attempts to take down Podoroska.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zheng vs. Podoroska Matchup Info

Zheng is coming off a defeat to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-3, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

Podoroska last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land and was defeated 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 by No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova.

This is the first time that Zheng and Podoroska have matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Zheng vs. Podoroska Odds and Probabilities

Qinwen Zheng Nadia Podoroska -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

