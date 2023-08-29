On Tuesday, Nadia Podoroska (No. 70 in the world) meets Qinwen Zheng (No. 23) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -400 odds, Zheng is favored over Podoroska (+290) in this matchup.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 80.0% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Nadia Podoroska -400 Odds to Win Match +290 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 25.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Qinwen Zheng vs. Nadia Podoroska Trends and Insights

Zheng lost 6-3, 1-6, 1-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

In the Tennis in the Land (her last tournament), Podoroska was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6.

Zheng has played 52 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Zheng has played 21.1 games per match in her 34 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Podoroska has played 28 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.0% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

Podoroska has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.0 games per set in 11 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.9% of those games.

Zheng and Podoroska have not competed against each other since 2015.

