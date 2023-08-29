The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Jack Draper, the No. 123-ranked player, going up against Radu Albot, the No. 102-ranked player.

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Albot vs. Draper Matchup Info

Albot lost 1-6, 5-7 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open (his last match).

Draper is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open, losing 6-7 (retired) to Tallon Griekspoor.

Albot hasn't squared off against Draper in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Albot vs. Draper Odds and Probabilities

Radu Albot Jack Draper +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

