Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Tuesday, with Jack Draper, the No. 123-ranked player, going up against Radu Albot, the No. 102-ranked player.
You can watch Albot try to take down Draper on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Albot vs. Draper Matchup Info
- Albot lost 1-6, 5-7 against Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open (his last match).
- Draper is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open, losing 6-7 (retired) to Tallon Griekspoor.
- Albot hasn't squared off against Draper in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Alexander Zverev
Albot vs. Draper Odds and Probabilities
|Radu Albot
|Jack Draper
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.