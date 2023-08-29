Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Radu Albot (No. 102 ranking) will take on Jack Draper (No. 123) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Against the underdog Albot (+290), Draper is the favorite (-400) to get to the Round of 64.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Radu Albot
|Jack Draper
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Matteo Berrettini vs Ugo Humbert
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Grigor Dimitrov vs Alex Molcan
- Aleksandar Vukic vs Alexander Zverev
Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Albot was eliminated by No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 64.
- In his last match, which was slated for August 22, 2023 at the Winston-Salem Open, Draper was eliminated against Tallon Griekspoor via walkover.
- Albot has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches).
- Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Albot has played 22.7 games per match and won 47.0% of them.
- Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-five matches) through his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.0% of the games.
- Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (26.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.5% of those games.
- Albot and Draper have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.