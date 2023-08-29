Radu Albot (No. 102 ranking) will take on Jack Draper (No. 123) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Against the underdog Albot (+290), Draper is the favorite (-400) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has an 80.0% chance to win.

Radu Albot Jack Draper
+290 Odds to Win Match -400
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000
25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5%
39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights

  • In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Albot was eliminated by No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 64.
  • In his last match, which was slated for August 22, 2023 at the Winston-Salem Open, Draper was eliminated against Tallon Griekspoor via walkover.
  • Albot has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches).
  • Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Albot has played 22.7 games per match and won 47.0% of them.
  • Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-five matches) through his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.0% of the games.
  • Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (26.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.5% of those games.
  • Albot and Draper have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.