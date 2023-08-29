Radu Albot (No. 102 ranking) will take on Jack Draper (No. 123) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Against the underdog Albot (+290), Draper is the favorite (-400) to get to the Round of 64.

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has an 80.0% chance to win.

Radu Albot Jack Draper +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Radu Albot vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Albot was eliminated by No. 67-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 1-6, 5-7, in the Round of 64.

In his last match, which was slated for August 22, 2023 at the Winston-Salem Open, Draper was eliminated against Tallon Griekspoor via walkover.

Albot has played 40 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 23.2 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches).

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Albot has played 22.7 games per match and won 47.0% of them.

Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (24.7 in best-of-five matches) through his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.0% of the games.

Draper has averaged 22.0 games per match (26.4 in best-of-five matches) and 9.6 games per set through 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.5% of those games.

Albot and Draper have not played each other since 2015.

