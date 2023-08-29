Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (10-7) against the Astros and J.P. France (9-5).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in each of its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 25-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 659 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule