Tuesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) squaring off at Fenway Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Red Sox will call on Brayan Bello (10-7) against the Astros and J.P. France (9-5).

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
  • How to Watch on TV: NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Red Sox 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.
  • Boston and its opponents have hit the over in each of its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
  • The Red Sox have won 31, or 53.4%, of the 58 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Boston has a record of 25-17 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The Red Sox have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 659 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.45).

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 24 @ Astros W 17-1 Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
August 25 Dodgers L 7-4 Kutter Crawford vs Lance Lynn
August 26 Dodgers W 8-5 James Paxton vs Julio Urías
August 27 Dodgers L 7-4 Tanner Houck vs Caleb Ferguson
August 28 Astros L 13-5 Chris Sale vs Cristian Javier
August 29 Astros - Brayan Bello vs J.P. France
August 30 Astros - Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
September 1 @ Royals - James Paxton vs Jordan Lyles
September 2 @ Royals - Tanner Houck vs TBA
September 3 @ Royals - Chris Sale vs Zack Greinke
September 4 @ Rays - Brayan Bello vs Aaron Civale

