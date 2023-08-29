Brayan Bello and J.P. France are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros play on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 14th in baseball with 158 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Boston's .440 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (659 total).

The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Bello (10-7) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.

Bello is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bello is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Astros W 17-1 Away Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Kutter Crawford Lance Lynn 8/26/2023 Dodgers W 8-5 Home James Paxton Julio Urías 8/27/2023 Dodgers L 7-4 Home Tanner Houck Caleb Ferguson 8/28/2023 Astros L 13-5 Home Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/29/2023 Astros - Home Brayan Bello J.P. France 8/30/2023 Astros - Home Kutter Crawford J.P. France 9/1/2023 Royals - Away James Paxton Jordan Lyles 9/2/2023 Royals - Away Tanner Houck - 9/3/2023 Royals - Away Chris Sale Zack Greinke 9/4/2023 Rays - Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale

