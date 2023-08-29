How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Brayan Bello and J.P. France are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros play on Tuesday at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 14th in baseball with 158 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Boston's .440 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (659 total).
- The Red Sox's .332 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.339).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-7) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.56 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- Bello is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Bello is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
- He has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|W 17-1
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Lance Lynn
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-5
|Home
|James Paxton
|Julio Urías
|8/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-4
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Caleb Ferguson
|8/28/2023
|Astros
|L 13-5
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Cristian Javier
|8/29/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/30/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|9/1/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Jordan Lyles
|9/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|-
|9/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Greinke
|9/4/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Aaron Civale
