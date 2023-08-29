The Boston Red Sox (69-63) and the Houston Astros (75-58) will square off on Tuesday, August 29 at Fenway Park, with Brayan Bello starting for the Red Sox and J.P. France toeing the rubber for the Astros. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Red Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (10-7, 3.56 ERA) vs France - HOU (9-5, 3.51 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 31, or 53.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 25-17 (59.5%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once over the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the run total each time.

The Astros have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times.

Red Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+110) Trevor Story 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 18th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

