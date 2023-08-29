Player prop betting options for Rafael Devers, Kyle Tucker and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros matchup at Fenway Park on Tuesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello (10-7) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 23rd start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bello has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Aug. 24 7.0 9 1 1 4 3 at Yankees Aug. 18 6.0 6 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers Aug. 12 4.2 9 4 4 5 0 vs. Royals Aug. 7 6.2 6 1 1 2 2 at Mariners Aug. 1 6.0 8 4 4 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Devers Stats

Devers has 127 hits with 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .267/.343/.509 so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 24 2-for-5 1 0 3 2 0 at Astros Aug. 23 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 132 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 85 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.361/.495 on the year.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 24 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 139 hits with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 97 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.374/.521 on the season.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 3 1 2 5 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 22 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 76 walks and 87 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .261/.363/.440 slash line on the year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Aug. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 26 3-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Tigers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Aug. 24 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

