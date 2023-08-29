Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Robin Montgomery, the No. 147-ranked player, will play Eva Lys (ranked No. 143).
You can follow the action on ESPN as Lys tries to take down Montgomery.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Montgomery vs. Lys Matchup Info
- Montgomery is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 121-ranked Greet Minnen, 4-6, 6-7, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- Lys defeated McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- On July 27, Lys lost to No. 60-ranked Arantxa Rus, 2-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal of the Hamburg, her last tournament.
- Montgomery and Lys haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Marie Bouzkova vs Ashlyn Krueger
- Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs Ons Jabeur
- Claire Liu vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
- Diane Parry vs Katie Boulter
Montgomery vs. Lys Odds and Probabilities
|Robin Montgomery
|Eva Lys
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.