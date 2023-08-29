In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Robin Montgomery, the No. 147-ranked player, will play Eva Lys (ranked No. 143).

You can follow the action on ESPN as Lys tries to take down Montgomery.

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Montgomery vs. Lys Matchup Info

Montgomery is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 121-ranked Greet Minnen, 4-6, 6-7, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Lys defeated McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

On July 27, Lys lost to No. 60-ranked Arantxa Rus, 2-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinal of the Hamburg, her last tournament.

Montgomery and Lys haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Montgomery vs. Lys Odds and Probabilities

Robin Montgomery Eva Lys +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

