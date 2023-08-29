On Tuesday, Eva Lys (No. 143 in the world) faces Robin Montgomery (No. 147) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -175 odds, Lys is favored over Montgomery (+135) in this matchup.

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 63.6% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Eva Lys
+135 Odds to Win Match -175
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Tuesday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

  • Montgomery last competed on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 121-ranked Greet Minnen .
  • Lys took down McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
  • Montgomery has played 21.5 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • Through 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 22.3 games per match and won 51.0% of them.
  • In the past 12 months, Lys has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
  • In 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Lys has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 56.1% of those games.
  • Montgomery and Lys have not played each other since 2015.

