On Tuesday, Eva Lys (No. 143 in the world) faces Robin Montgomery (No. 147) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -175 odds, Lys is favored over Montgomery (+135) in this matchup.

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 63.6% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Eva Lys +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights

Montgomery last competed on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 121-ranked Greet Minnen .

Lys took down McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Montgomery has played 21.5 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 22.3 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

In the past 12 months, Lys has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Lys has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 56.1% of those games.

Montgomery and Lys have not played each other since 2015.

