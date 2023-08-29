Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Eva Lys (No. 143 in the world) faces Robin Montgomery (No. 147) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
With -175 odds, Lys is favored over Montgomery (+135) in this matchup.
Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Eva Lys has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Robin Montgomery
|Eva Lys
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
Robin Montgomery vs. Eva Lys Trends and Insights
- Montgomery last competed on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match finished in a 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 121-ranked Greet Minnen .
- Lys took down McCartney Kessler 6-2, 6-1 in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- Montgomery has played 21.5 games per match in her 15 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 11 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 22.3 games per match and won 51.0% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Lys has played 22 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.7% of the games. She averages 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- In 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Lys has averaged 19.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 56.1% of those games.
- Montgomery and Lys have not played each other since 2015.
