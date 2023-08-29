The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Sachia Vickery and Donna Vekic squaring off on Tuesday, August 29 in New York, New York.

Tune in to ESPN to see Vickery and Vekic meet.

Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Vickery vs. Vekic Matchup Info

In her last match at the US Open, Vickery advanced past Yanina Wickmayer via walkover.

In her previous tournament (the National Bank Open), Vickery lost to Kayla Day 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 on August 6, in the qualification final.

In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, Vekic fell short against Ons Jabeur, falling 2-5 (retired).

Vickery and Vekic haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Vickery vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities

Sachia Vickery Donna Vekic +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

