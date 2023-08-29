Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Sachia Vickery and Donna Vekic squaring off on Tuesday, August 29 in New York, New York.
Tune in to ESPN to see Vickery and Vekic meet.
Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Vickery vs. Vekic Matchup Info
- In her last match at the US Open, Vickery advanced past Yanina Wickmayer via walkover.
- In her previous tournament (the National Bank Open), Vickery lost to Kayla Day 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 on August 6, in the qualification final.
- In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, Vekic fell short against Ons Jabeur, falling 2-5 (retired).
- Vickery and Vekic haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Vickery vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities
|Sachia Vickery
|Donna Vekic
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|42.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.2
