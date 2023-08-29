Donna Vekic (No. 22) will face Sachia Vickery (No. 204) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Vekic is getting -350 odds to bring home a victory versus Vickery (+260).

Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 77.8% chance to win.

Sachia Vickery Donna Vekic +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Sachia Vickery vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Vickery made it past Yanina Wickmayer 3-1 (retired) in the qualifying round.

Vekic is coming off a setback in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, falling 2-5 (retired) to Ons Jabeur.

Vickery has played 20.5 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Vickery has played 19.3 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Vekic has played 52 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.

Vekic is averaging 21.4 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Vickery and Vekic have matched up in the last five years.

