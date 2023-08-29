Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Sebastian Baez (No. 32) and Borna Coric (No. 23) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
Coric's matchup with Baez will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Baez vs. Coric Matchup Info
- In his most recent match on August 26, 2023, Baez won 6-4, 6-3 over Jiri Lehecka in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.
- In the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent tournament), Coric was beaten in the semifinals by No. 42-ranked Baez, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7.
- Baez and Coric have squared off once in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open, and Baez was victorious, winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.
- Baez has won two sets against Coric, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Coric has claimed one set.
- In 35 total games, Baez has the advantage, winning 19 of them, while Coric has taken 16.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Baez vs. Coric Odds and Probabilities
|Sebastian Baez
|Borna Coric
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|44.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.5
