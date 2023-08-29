A match between Sebastian Baez (No. 32) and Borna Coric (No. 23) is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Coric's matchup with Baez will air on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Baez vs. Coric Matchup Info

In his most recent match on August 26, 2023, Baez won 6-4, 6-3 over Jiri Lehecka in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

In the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent tournament), Coric was beaten in the semifinals by No. 42-ranked Baez, 3-6, 7-6, 6-7.

Baez and Coric have squared off once in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open, and Baez was victorious, winning 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

Baez has won two sets against Coric, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Coric has claimed one set.

In 35 total games, Baez has the advantage, winning 19 of them, while Coric has taken 16.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Baez vs. Coric Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Baez Borna Coric +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

