On Tuesday, Sebastian Baez (No. 32 in the world) faces Borna Coric (No. 23) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

With -225 odds, Coric is the favorite against Baez (+170) for this match.

Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sebastian Baez Borna Coric +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

In his last match on August 26, 2023, Baez secured the win 6-4, 6-3 versus Jiri Lehecka in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

In his last match on August 25, 2023, Coric came up short 3-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Baez in the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Baez has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).

Baez has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.5 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches).

Coric has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.7 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.

Coric has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (36.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

On August 25, 2023, Baez and Coric met in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals. Baez took home the win 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Baez has taken two against Coric (66.7%), while Coric has clinched one.

Baez has taken down Coric in 19 of 35 total games between them, good for a 54.3% winning percentage.

Baez and Coric have faced off one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

