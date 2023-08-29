Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Sebastian Baez (No. 32 in the world) faces Borna Coric (No. 23) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
With -225 odds, Coric is the favorite against Baez (+170) for this match.
Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Coric has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Sebastian Baez
|Borna Coric
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|44.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.5
Sebastian Baez vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights
- In his last match on August 26, 2023, Baez secured the win 6-4, 6-3 versus Jiri Lehecka in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.
- In his last match on August 25, 2023, Coric came up short 3-6, 7-6, 6-7 versus Baez in the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open.
- Baez has played 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches).
- Baez has played 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.5 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Coric has played 45 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.7 games per match (39.7 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.1% of those games.
- Coric has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.5 games per match (36.3 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.
- On August 25, 2023, Baez and Coric met in the Winston-Salem Open semifinals. Baez took home the win 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.
- In terms of sets, Baez has taken two against Coric (66.7%), while Coric has clinched one.
- Baez has taken down Coric in 19 of 35 total games between them, good for a 54.3% winning percentage.
- Baez and Coric have faced off one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
