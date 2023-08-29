Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Stan Wawrinka and Yoshihito Nishioka competing on Tuesday, August 29 in New York, New York.
You can see Nishioka look to take down Wawrinka on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Wawrinka vs. Nishioka Matchup Info
- Wawrinka is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Nishioka was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 5-7, 4-6.
- Wawrinka hasn't squared off against Nishioka in the past five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Arthur Fils vs Tallon Griekspoor
- Arthur Rinderknech vs Diego Schwartzman
- Christopher O'Connell vs Max Purcell
- Matteo Arnaldi vs Jason Kubler
Wawrinka vs. Nishioka Odds and Probabilities
|Stan Wawrinka
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+160
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|38.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.