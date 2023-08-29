The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Stan Wawrinka and Yoshihito Nishioka competing on Tuesday, August 29 in New York, New York.

You can see Nishioka look to take down Wawrinka on ESPN.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Wawrinka vs. Nishioka Matchup Info

Wawrinka is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 70-ranked Max Purcell, 4-6, 2-6, in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Western & Southern Open (his previous tournament), Nishioka was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 5-7, 4-6.

Wawrinka hasn't squared off against Nishioka in the past five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Wawrinka vs. Nishioka Odds and Probabilities

Stan Wawrinka Yoshihito Nishioka -210 Odds to Win Match +160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.6

