Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
On Tuesday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 44 in the world) faces Stan Wawrinka (No. 49) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Wawrinka is the favorite (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Nishioka, who is +145.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|54.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.4
Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights
- Wawrinka was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).
- Nishioka most recently played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 5-7, 4-6 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev.
- Wawrinka has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Wawrinka has played 25.1 games per match (37.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Nishioka has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.5% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Nishioka is averaging 24.5 games per match (28.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- This is the first time that Wawrinka and Nishioka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
