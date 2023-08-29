On Tuesday, Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 44 in the world) faces Stan Wawrinka (No. 49) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Wawrinka is the favorite (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Nishioka, who is +145.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

Round: Round of 128

Date: Tuesday, August 29

TV Channel: ESPN

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Location: New York, New York

Court Surface: Hard

Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 65.5% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Yoshihito Nishioka -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.4

Stan Wawrinka vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Trends and Insights

Wawrinka was defeated 4-6, 2-6 against Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

Nishioka most recently played on August 16, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 5-7, 4-6 by No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Wawrinka has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 26.2 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches).

Wawrinka has played 25.1 games per match (37.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 27 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Nishioka has played 43 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.5% of the games. He averages 25.8 games per match (32.6 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Nishioka is averaging 24.5 games per match (28.4 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set in 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Nishioka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

