Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Tallon Griekspoor and Arthur Fils at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can watch on ESPN as Griekspoor tries to take down Fils.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Griekspoor vs. Fils Matchup Info
- Griekspoor came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his last match).
- Fils is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.
- This is the first time that Griekspoor and Fils have competed against each other in the last five years.
Griekspoor vs. Fils Odds and Probabilities
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Arthur Fils
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
