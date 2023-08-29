Tuesday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Tallon Griekspoor and Arthur Fils at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch on ESPN as Griekspoor tries to take down Fils.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Griekspoor vs. Fils Matchup Info

Griekspoor came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his last match).

Fils is coming off a 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 defeat to No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 32 at the Winston-Salem Open.

This is the first time that Griekspoor and Fils have competed against each other in the last five years.

Griekspoor vs. Fils Odds and Probabilities

Tallon Griekspoor Arthur Fils -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

