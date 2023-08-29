No. 24-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will take on No. 48 Arthur Fils in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

Griekspoor is favored (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fils, who is +130.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Arthur Fils -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

Griekspoor came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).

Fils last played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima.

Griekspoor has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.1 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches).

Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Griekspoor has played 24.3 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.7% of them.

Fils has averaged 21.5 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.6% of the games.

Fils is averaging 20.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Griekspoor and Fils have not played each other since 2015.

