Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 24-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will take on No. 48 Arthur Fils in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.
Griekspoor is favored (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fils, who is +130.
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Tallon Griekspoor
|Arthur Fils
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights
- Griekspoor came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).
- Fils last played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima.
- Griekspoor has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.1 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Griekspoor has played 24.3 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- Fils has averaged 21.5 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.6% of the games.
- Fils is averaging 20.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Griekspoor and Fils have not played each other since 2015.
