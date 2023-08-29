No. 24-ranked Tallon Griekspoor will take on No. 48 Arthur Fils in the US Open Round of 128 on Tuesday, August 29.

Griekspoor is favored (-165) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Fils, who is +130.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Tuesday, August 29
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 62.3% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Arthur Fils
-165 Odds to Win Match +130
+35000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000
62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3%
51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Arthur Fils Trends and Insights

  • Griekspoor came up short 6-7, 6-7 versus Max Purcell in the Round of 16 of the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent match).
  • Fils last played on August 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 by No. 72-ranked Brandon Nakashima.
  • Griekspoor has played 53 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 25.1 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches).
  • Through 35 matches over the past year on hard courts, Griekspoor has played 24.3 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.7% of them.
  • Fils has averaged 21.5 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) in his 37 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.6% of the games.
  • Fils is averaging 20.9 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
  • Griekspoor and Fils have not played each other since 2015.

