In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Taro Daniel, the No. 95-ranked player, will battle Gael Monfils (ranked No. 162).

Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Daniel vs. Monfils Matchup Info

Daniel defeated Francisco Comesana 6-1, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.

In the the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Daniel's previous tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. -ranked Milos Raonic on August 9 in the round of 32 round.

In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Monfils lost 3-6, 2-6 versus Novak Djokovic.

This is the first time that Daniel and Monfils have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Daniel vs. Monfils Odds and Probabilities

Taro Daniel Gael Monfils +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

