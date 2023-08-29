Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Tuesday's Round of 128 of the US Open, Taro Daniel, the No. 95-ranked player, will battle Gael Monfils (ranked No. 162).
Tune in to watch Daniel and Monfils on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Daniel vs. Monfils Matchup Info
- Daniel defeated Francisco Comesana 6-1, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In the the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Daniel's previous tournament, he was defeated 4-6, 3-6 by No. -ranked Milos Raonic on August 9 in the round of 32 round.
- In his last match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Monfils lost 3-6, 2-6 versus Novak Djokovic.
- This is the first time that Daniel and Monfils have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
- Alex Michelsen vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- Constant Lestienne vs Daniel Altmaier
- Felipe Alves vs James Duckworth
- Yoshihito Nishioka vs Stan Wawrinka
- Attila Balazs vs Daniil Medvedev
Daniel vs. Monfils Odds and Probabilities
|Taro Daniel
|Gael Monfils
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|43.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.