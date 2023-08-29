Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Gael Monfils (No. 162) will meet Taro Daniel (No. 95) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.
Compared to the underdog Daniel (+210), Monfils is the favorite (-275) to advance to the Round of 64.
Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Taro Daniel
|Gael Monfils
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|43.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.5
Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights
- Daniel advanced past Francisco Comesana 6-1, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Monfils was defeated 3-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.
- In his 53 matches over the past year across all court types, Daniel has played an average of 24.0 games (37.1 in best-of-five matches).
- On hard courts, Daniel has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.2 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.7% of games.
- Monfils is averaging 22.2 games per match (24.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.8% of those games.
- Monfils has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.3% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Daniel and Monfils have not competed against each other.
