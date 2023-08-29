Gael Monfils (No. 162) will meet Taro Daniel (No. 95) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Tuesday, August 29.

Compared to the underdog Daniel (+210), Monfils is the favorite (-275) to advance to the Round of 64.

Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gael Monfils has a 73.3% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Gael Monfils +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Taro Daniel vs. Gael Monfils Trends and Insights

Daniel advanced past Francisco Comesana 6-1, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.

In his most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open, Monfils was defeated 3-6, 2-6 against Novak Djokovic.

In his 53 matches over the past year across all court types, Daniel has played an average of 24.0 games (37.1 in best-of-five matches).

On hard courts, Daniel has played 38 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.2 games per match (37.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 52.7% of games.

Monfils is averaging 22.2 games per match (24.5 in best-of-five matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.8% of those games.

Monfils has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Daniel and Monfils have not competed against each other.

