The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Tatjana Maria and Petra Martic match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Maria attempts to knock out Martic.

Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, August 29

Tuesday, August 29 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Maria vs. Martic Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Maria was defeated by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 4-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Martic lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Karolina Muchova.

Maria and Martic have played one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Chicago 125, and Martic was the victor, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Martic has gotten the better of Maria in two total sets, taking two sets (100.0%) against Maria's zero.

Martic and Maria have matched up for 15 games, and it's been Martic who has taken the upper hand, claiming 12 of them. Maria has come out on top in three games.

How to Watch Tuesday's US Open

Maria vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities

Tatjana Maria Petra Martic +120 Odds to Win Match -155 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

