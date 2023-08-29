Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Tatjana Maria and Petra Martic match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, August 29.
You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Maria attempts to knock out Martic.
Tatjana Maria vs. Petra Martic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, August 29
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Maria vs. Martic Matchup Info
- In her most recent tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Maria was defeated by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 4-6, 3-6, in the semifinals.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Martic lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Karolina Muchova.
- Maria and Martic have played one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the Chicago 125, and Martic was the victor, winning 6-1, 6-2.
- Martic has gotten the better of Maria in two total sets, taking two sets (100.0%) against Maria's zero.
- Martic and Maria have matched up for 15 games, and it's been Martic who has taken the upper hand, claiming 12 of them. Maria has come out on top in three games.
How to Watch Tuesday's US Open
Maria vs. Martic Odds and Probabilities
|Tatjana Maria
|Petra Martic
|+120
|Odds to Win Match
|-155
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|48.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.8
